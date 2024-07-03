The Kelowna Rockets announced today that Paige Bednorz, director of communications and social media, will be stepping down to join the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers digital team.

"We wish Paige the very best in her new role in Edmonton with the Oilers," said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. "She is a good story with us, starting as an intern she has moved her way up to be a very important part of the Rockets technology team."

Bednorz interned with the Rockets during the 2016-17 season. She then went on to work for a digital marketing agency before returning to Kelowna during the 2018-19 season to take over the position full-time.

"I want to thank the Hamilton family and the Rockets organization for giving me the opportunity to work in hockey when I thought that I would never get the chance," said Bednorz. "I have developed so much as a person and a professional over the last six years in Kelowna, I am incredibly grateful to everyone for their support during my time here."

Bednorz earned a mass communications degree from Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas, while on a golf scholarship.