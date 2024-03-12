The Western Hockey League announced today that Andrew Cristall of the Kelowna Rockets has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 10, 2024.

The Washington Capitals prospect led all WHLers with nine points (three goals, six assists) and a +3 rating in three games.

Cristall kicked off the week with an assist on Captain Gabriel Szturc’s game-winning goal in a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Americans.

With a chance to clinch a WHL playoff berth on the line, Cristall erupted for a seven-point night against Kamloops on March 8. After notching four straight helpers to put Kelowna up 4-0 over Kamloops, the Burnaby, B.C. product tore past the Blazers netminder and deftly tucked the puck in for his 36th goal of the season and 100th point of the campaign. Cristall would add another in the third period with a nifty deke and backhand goal to make it 7-1. The Rockets alternate captain capped off the night with an assist on Max Graham’s powerplay marker to seal a 9-1 Kelowna victory and berth in the 2024 WHL Playoffs. Cristall’s career-best two-goal, five-assist night earned him first-star honours.

It was a different story on March 9, with the Blazers leading 3-1 midway through the second period. Cristall helped kickstart the comeback with a sharp wrist shot to bring Kelowna within one. The Rockets would complete the comeback with a 4-3 win to jump up to second in the B.C. Division.

Cristall has 38 goals and 65 assists for 103 points to sit fifth in the WHL points race. He's the first Rockets player to eclipse 100 points since Colin Long hit the century mark in the 2007-08 season.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward was selected by the Washington Capitals in the second round, 40th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract that July.

He was named a WHL B.C. Division All-Star in 2022-23 and has helped Team Canada win gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and Bronze at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Hockey Championship.

Kelowna (31-28-3-1) looks to extend its 7-0-0-1-point streak when it hosts the Western Conference-leading Prince George Cougars on March 13 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

