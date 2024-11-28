The Kelowna Rockets got themselves back in the win column thanks to a 4-2 victory on Wednesday night over the Portland Winterhawks at the Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Rockets got goals from four different goal scorers as Andrew Cristall, Hiroki Gojsic, Michael Cicek and Kalder Varga all scored while goaltender Rhett Stoesser was outstanding on the evening, making 42 saves on 44 shots to earn his first win as a Rocket.

The win earned Rockets Assistant Coach Derrick Martin his first career Western Hockey League win as he was manning the bench while Head Coach Kris Mallette is away at the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge in Ontario.

GAME SUMMARY

Following a scoreless first period, Andrew Cristall would grab his 14th goal of the season to extend his point streak to 13 games, doing so just 41 seconds into the period to give Kelowna a 1-0 lead. Portland would tie the game on the power play when Josh Zakreski beat Stoesser to tie the game at one. Hiroki Gojsic would regain Kelowna's one goal advantage as Michael Cicek did some great work down low, finding Gojsic in front of the net for his sixth of the campaign. The Rockets would once again run into some penalty troubles as Zakreski would score his 12th of the season and second on the power play to once again bring us to even footing. The tie however, would last for less than two minutes when Cicek scored to put Kelowna in front for good.

Kalder Varga scored in the third period when he powered a shot past Portland's goaltender Ondrej Stebetak for his second of the season to give the Rockets a two goal advantage and give the game its final score.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Portland outshot Kelowna 44-22

Kelowna went 0/3 on the power play while Portland went 2/5

Derrick Martin earned his first career WHL victory

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now wrap up their season series with the Winterhawks on Friday in a Black Friday matinee game at 1 PM before returning home to host the Regina Pats on Saturday, November 30th. Puck drop will go at 6:05 PM.