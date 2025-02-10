Hiroki Gojsic scored Kelowna's opening goal with Kayden Longley chipping in with a goal of his own in the loss.

HIGHLIGHTS | BOXSCORE | POST GAME MARTIN

GAME SUMMARY

Tri-City opened the scoring less than five minutes into the contest as Jake Sloan potted his 19th of the season to put the Americans up 1-0. The Americans would add to their lead when Sloan would score his second consecutive goal, this one coming on the power play which doubled up the Americans lead.

Hiroki Gojsic would cut the deficit to one when he hammered home a rebound to make it a one goal game heading into the third. In the final frame, Sloan would complete his hat trick, regaining Tri-City's two goal advantage. Kayden Longley would once again get the Rockets within striking distance with a little under 10 minutes remaining but Sloan would score his fourth of the evening into the empty net, icing the win for the Americans.

"I didn't like our start. You look at the first period and I didn't love the penalties. Our details weren't very crisp and we looked like we kind of limped into the hockey game which really dictated the outcome," said Rockets Interim Head Coach Derrick Martin. "We're a good team when we get going but we're still pursuing that sixty-minute effort. It's at the point of the season where it's big boy hockey and we have to find ways to get some wins."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Tri-City 36-20

Kelowna went 0/3 on the power play while Tri-City went 1/3

Americans captain Jake Sloan potted four goals in the contest

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now travel to Washington to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday, February 11th before making their way to Kamloops on Friday, February 14th. Kelowna will then return home for two home games, hosting the Blazers on February 15th and February 17th.