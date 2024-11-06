Following a break in their schedule, the Kelowna Rockets got a four point performance from Andrew Cristall but fell 6-5 to the Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday night at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Brayden Crampton had two goals and two assists for Spokane and Berkly Catton had a goal and three helpers to propel the Chiefs to victory.

GAME SUMMARY

The scoring wouldn't begin until the second period where Spokane would get goals 21 seconds apart to open the frame from Brayden Crampton and Smyth Rebman which made it 2-0 Chiefs. Kelowna would rally to tie the game as Andrew Cristall found captain Max Graham back door on a two on one for his sixth goal of the campaign to make it 2-1 and Kayden Longley would pot his second of the season to tie the game. Crampton would score his second goal on the man advantage to give Spokane and 3-2 lead before Chiefs captain Berkly Catton made it 4-2 at 16:19 on the power play.

Cristall would get his first of two goals on the game to cut the deficit back down to one but Will McIsaac would restore Spokane's two goal lead with his first goal of the season. Marek Rocak would get Kelowna as close as they'd come in the game with his first to make it 5-4 but the Chiefs would bury the empty netter. Cristall would round out the scoring with his seventh goal of the season which would also be his 300th point in the Western Hockey League.

Cristall became the seventh Rocket to achieve the feat joining Brett McLean (375), John Varga (333), Jason Deleurme (313), Allan Egeland (310), Tyson Baillie (310) and Marty Flinchel (301). Cristall reached 300 points in just 198 games played.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Spokane outshot Kelowna 27-19

Kelowna's power play went 0/2 while Spokane's went 2/4

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now return home to take on the Saskatoon Blades on Friday, November 8th with puck drop going at 7:05 PM. The Rockets will then host the Chiefs the following night and the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday, November 13th.