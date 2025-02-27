Defenceman Jake Henderson scored his first career Western Hockey League goal but the Kelowna Rockets fell 5-2 on Wednesday night to the Prince George Cougars at CN Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

Prince George once again opened the scoring on Wednesday night as Villiam Kmec opened the scoring on a weird goal that found its way over Jake Pilon for a 1-0 Cougars lead. Kelowna would answer back at 13:17 of the period when Will Sharpe scored his eighth with a well placed shot that beat Joshua Ravensbergen to make it 1-1.

Prince George would go ahead by two goals in the second frame as Borya Valis would beat Pilon five hole to make it 2-1 and Matteo Danis would score his first goal of the night to put Prince George ahead 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Dannis would score his second of the game less than three minutes into the third period, putting the home side ahead by three but Jacob Henderson would score his first career WHL goal to get the Rockets back within two. Matteo Danis would complete his hat trick to round out the scoring with an empty net goal.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Prince George 25-21

Kelowna went 0/1 on the power play while Prince George went 0/2

Jake Pilon made 15 saves

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now travel to Alberta for a Central Division road trip which begins March 1st in Red Deer. Kelowna will return home on March 14th when they host the Kamloops Blazers.