The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-1 to the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.

Kayden Longley scored the lone goal for Kelowna while Jake Pilon made 46 saves in defeat.

GAME SUMMARY

Kamloops would open up the scoring in Saturday night's contest when Emmitt Finnie deflected a Harrison Brunicke point shot past Jake Pilon for a 1-0 lead. Exactly 10 minutes later Kayden Longley broke into the Blazers zone on the power play and fired a snapshot past Kamloops goaltender Dylan Ernst to tie the game at one. Longley's goal was his 11th of the season, continuing to build on his career high.

Kamloops would go ahead for good when Nathan Behm scored his 31st of the season to put the Blazers up 2-1. Beau Courtney would later score on the power play at the 11:03 mark of the frame while John Szabo finished off the scoring with another power play goal to give the game the final score of 4-1.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kamloops outshot Kelowna 46-23

Kelowna went 1/3 on the power play while Kamloops went 2/7

Jake Pilon made 46 saves

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now be off until Wednesday when they host the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place. Puck drop is scheduled to go for 7:05 PM.