The Western Hockey League announced today the Kelowna Rockets will select fourth overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft following the completion of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery.

The Prince Albert Raiders won the draft lottery, moving from fourth to second overall, having previously acquired the first-round pick belonging to the Seattle Thunderbirds. As a result, the Everett Silvertips retain the first-overall pick, having previously acquired the first-round selection belonging to the Kamloops Blazers.

The six WHL Clubs that did not qualify for the 2024 WHL Playoffs, unless they traded their first-round pick, participated in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery. The lottery proceedings determined the order of selection for the first six picks in the first round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, with inverse order of standing from the 2023-24 WHL Regular Season determining the order of selection for the remainder of the first round and all subsequent rounds.

Kelowna had Regina’s pick, which was acquired from the Seattle Thunderbirds last January in the Colton Dach deal.

While the Rockets own first-round pick, which is 11th overall, was dealt to Seattle in the Tij Iginla deal last spring.

The Rockets have only had two first round picks since 2018, selecting Trevor Wong 18th overall in 2018 and Andrew Cristall 8th overall in 2020.

The Rockets only made a top five pick in franchise history five times:

· 1991 (1): Adam Smith (D)

· 2007 (2): Luke Moffatt (F)

· 2000 (4): Josh Lepp (G)

· 1992 (5): Kyle McLaren (D)

· 1999 (5): Jason Ryznar (F)

The 2024 WHL Prospects Draft is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 2024, with first-round coverage streaming on WHL Live on CHL TV.

2024 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT – FIRST ROUND ORDER OF SELECTION

1. Everett Silvertips (from Kamloops)

2. Prince Albert Raiders (from Seattle)

3. Tri-City Americans

4. Kelowna Rockets (via trades from Regina)

5. Edmonton Oil Kings

6. Calgary Hitmen

7. Spokane Chiefs

8. Victoria Royals

9. Prince Albert Raiders

10. Vancouver Giants

11. Seattle Thunderbirds (via trades from Kelowna)

12. Wenatchee Wild

13. Lethbridge Hurricanes

14. Brandon Wheat Kings

15. Red Deer Rebels

16. Medicine Hat Tigers

17. Swift Current Broncos

18. Victoria Royals (from Moose Jaw)

19. Everett Silvertips

20. Portland Winterhawks

21. Prince George Cougars

22. Kamloops Blazers (from Saskatoon)

The Kelowna Rockets (via Regina), Tri-City Americans, and Everett Silvertips (via Kamloops) had the opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The process for the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery was administered by Josh Glenn of KPMG.

2024 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT – SECOND ROUND (AND SUBSEQUENT ROUNDS) ORDER OF SELECTION

1. Kamloops Blazers

2. Tri-City Americans

3. Regina Pats

4. Seattle Thunderbirds

5. Edmonton Oil Kings

6. Calgary Hitmen

7. Spokane Chiefs

8. Victoria Royals

9. Prince Albert Raiders

10. Vancouver Giants

11. Kelowna Rockets

12. Wenatchee Wild

13. Lethbridge Hurricanes

14. Brandon Wheat Kings

15. Red Deer Rebels

16. Medicine Hat Tigers

17. Swift Current Broncos

18. Moose Jaw Warriors

19. Everett Silvertips

20. Portland Winterhawks

21. Prince George Cougars

22. Saskatoon Blades

Players eligible for the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft are 2009-born players who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter.

For complete coverage of the 2024 WHL Playoffs and 2024 WHL Drafts, please visit WHL.ca.

Fans can watch the Rockets trio next at Prospera Place on April 2 and 3 when Kelowna hosts the Wenatchee Wild for games three and four of their best of seven series in the opening round of the 2024 WHL Playoffs.