Kayden Longley and Hayden Paupanekis scored for the Rockets on Tuesday night but fell 5-2 to the Prince George Cougars in the first of two games between the two clubs in as many nights.

GAME SUMMARY

Prince George got off to a quick start on Tuesday, scoring twice in the first three minutes of the game with goals coming from Terik Parascak and Aleksey Chickin, Parascak's 25th of the season and Chickin's fourth.

The Cougars would extend their lead to three in the second period when Kayden Lemire would score less than three minutes into the period. Kelowna would get on the board when Kalder Varga found Kayden Longley in front of the net and Longley beat Joshua Ravensbergen to make it 3-1. The goal was Longley's 10th of the campaign, marking the first time he's reached double digit goals in his WHL career.

Prince George would once again stretch their lead to three when Ben Riche beat Pilon for his 31st but Kelowna quickly answered with a Hayden Paupanekis power play marker to make it 4-2. Unfortunately, that's as close as Kelowna would come as Koehn Ziemmer would score into the empty net once Kelowna pulled its goaltender to make it 5-2.

ADDITIONAL STATS