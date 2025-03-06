Levi Benson registered his first two-goal performance of his WHL career, but former Rocket Caden Price netted the game winner in a 7-4 Lethbridge Hurricanes victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday night at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets would get out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, scoring goals 58 seconds apart. Levi Benson opened the scoring, deflecting a Jackon Gillespie shot past Hurricanes goaltender Koen Cleaver to make it 1-0. Hayden Paupanekis would make it 2-0 when he fired a bullet past Cleaver for his 22nd of the season and third goal in two games. Lethbridge would cut the lead down to one with a Brayden Yager power play tally to make it 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Lethbridge would tie the game and eventually take the lead as Tristen Doyle would score his sixth goal of the campaign 1:18 into the period. Kash Andresen would make it 3-2 Hurricanes on the power play just over two minutes later. The Rockets would get back into the game and bring the score even at three thanks to Benson's second of the game and ninth of the season.

Two former Rockets would put the home side ahead for good as Trae Johnson would score his sixth of the season before Caden Price would tally the game winning goal on his eighth of the season, putting Lethbridge ahead 5-3. Owen Folstrom would get Kelowna back within one, but Shane Smith and Brayden Edwards would make it 7-4 with a pair of empty net goals.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Lethbridge 41-34

Kelowna went 0/2 on the power play while Lethbridge went 2/5

Rhett Stoesser made 27 saves

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now finish off their Alberta road trip on Friday against the Oil Kings in Edmonton. The Rockets will return home on March 14th when they host the Kamloops Blazers.