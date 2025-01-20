Kelowna, who was missing Max Graham to injury as well as Michael Cicek and Will Sharpe to illness, got two goals from defenceman Jackson Gillespie while also getting goals from Levi Benson, Jakub Stancl and Hayden Paupanekis in the victory while Rhett Stoesser stopped 50 of the 52 shots he faced.

GAME SUMMARY

The game would get its first goal late in the first period as Jackson Gillespie beat Seattle goaltender Scott Ratzlaff with a point shot to put Kelowna ahead 1-0. The Rockets would add to its lead when Levi Benson scored his fourth goal of the season and second in as many games to put the Rockets ahead by two. Gillespie would pot his second of the game at 17:07 of the frame to make it 3-0 in favour of the visitors heading into the break. It would be the first time in his young WHL career that Gillespie would register a two-goal performance.

Seattle would get back into the game as they got goals from Hyde Davidson, his first of the campaign at 4:29 and Brayden Holberton at 10:00 to make it 3-2. But that's as close as the Thunderbirds would come as Jakub Stancl and Hayden Paupanekis would both score empty net goals to seal the victory for Kelowna.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Seattle outshot Kelowna 52-24

Kelowna went 1/2 on the power play while Seattle went 1/6

Rhett Stoesser made 50 saves in the game

UP NEXT

The Rockets next home game will be Tuesday, January 21st against the Brandon Wheat Kings with puck drop going at 7:05 PM.