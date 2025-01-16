The game marked the return of longtime Rocket Andrew Cristall, who registered two goals and two assists in the victory. Cristall was met with a warm welcome in the form of a video and a large ovation from the 3,800 in attendance.

HIGHLIGHTS | BOXSCORE | POST GAME MARTIN

GAME SUMMARY

Spokane got off to the races early as Mathis Preston scored his 14th to open the scoring midway through the period. Cristall would add to the lead, scoring his first of two on the evening to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead heading into the second.

Chiefs captain and Seattle Kraken first rounder Berkly Catton would make it 3-0 less than a minute into the period and was quickly followed by Chase Harrington less than a minute later. Sam Oremba made it 5-0 with his 13th of the campaign before Cristall would score his second of the evening and 31st of the season to make it 6-0.

Chase Harrington would score his second, Brody Gillespie and Berkly Catton would round out the scoring with Catton scoring twice to complete the hat trick.

"We've got to let that resonate and we've got to learn some lessons," Rockets interim Head Coach Derrick Martin said. "There's been too many of these games to sit here and just forget about it. We've got to address it, look each other in the eye, have some honest conversations and I think we'll become a better group because of that."

"You get better from doing hard things and tonight's a hard lesson. But it's not something we're going to shy away from ... the sun will come up tomorrow and will give us another opportunity to show up to work and that's what we're going to do."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Spokane outshot Kelowna 50-27

Kelowna went 0/6 on the power play while Spokane went 2/6

UP NEXT

The Rockets will have a quick turnaround for their next game as the Seattle Thunderbirds visit Prospera Place for the second time this season on Friday, January 17th. Puck drop will go at 7:05 PM.