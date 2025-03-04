The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Red Deer Rebels 10-2 on Saturday night in the first game of the Rockets Alberta road trip.

Kelowna would open the scoring thanks to Dawson Gerwing tipping him a Will Sharpe shot six seconds into the power play to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Red Deer would quickly answer with a power play goal of their own as Ty Coupland would score his first of the game less than two minutes later. Coupland would add his second power play marker just over a minute later to to put Red Deer up 2-1. The Rebels would add their third power play goal of the game when Jhett Larson beat Stoesser to make it 3-1 after 20.

Red Deer would add to their lead when Coupland scored his hat trick goal and fourth Rebels power play goal of the contest. The Rebels would also get goals from Kalan Lind, Talon Brigley and Luke Vlooswyk to make it 7-1 after the second period.

Coupland would score his fourth goal of the game to make it 8-1 and was followed by Samuel Drancak and Doogan Pederson to extend the Rebels lead. Andrew Petruk would round out the scoring as he potted his third goal of the campaign on the power play.

