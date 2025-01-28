The Kelowna Rockets got a two-goal performance from Hayden Paupanekis but they fell 6-4 to the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

Hiroki Gojsic and Dawson Gerwing also had goals for the Rockets while goaltender Jake Pilon made 28 saves in the losing effort.

GAME SUMMARY

Vancouver would open the scoring less than four minutes into the game as Montreal Canadiens prospect Tyler Thorpe would score his 18th of the season to put the Giants ahead 1-0. Kelowna would respond late in the period on the power play off a goal mouth scramble that found the back of the net off the stick of Hayden Paupanekis.

Mazden Leslie would put the Giants back up 3:33 into the second period before Hayden Paupanekis would score his second of the game and sixth goal in his past four to bring us back to even footing. Kelowna would take their first lead of the game with a Hiroki Gojsic tip in front to put Kelowna up 3-2 but the teams went into the break tied at three as Connor Levis would score just minutes after Gojsic.

Kelowna would go up 4-3 thanks to Dawson Gerwing's ninth of the campaign but Vancouver would score two goals on the power play from Leslie and Ty Halaburda before Ryan Lin would score into the empty net.

"We're a desperate hockey team right now. Guys are trying hard and maybe over trying at times," said Rockets Interim Head Coach Derrick Martin. "The difference three games in a row against this hockey team is special teams. I thought our group did a little bit more on our side of things, but you take too many penalties and it's the same storyline."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Vancouver outshot Kelowna 34-30

Kelowna went 2/2 on the power play while Vancouver's went 4/8

Hayden Paupanekis scored twice on the evening

UP NEXT

The Rockets will continue their four-game home stand on Wednesday night against the Victoria Royals with puck drop going at 7:05 PM. Kelowna will wrap up their home stand with two games against Everett on Friday and the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday.