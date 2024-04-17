Kelowna Rockets forwards Tij Iginla and Hiroki Gojsic were among North American skaters ranked for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft as the NHL Central Scouting Bureau released its final ran kings today.

Iginla ranked No. 9 among North American skaters, while Gojsic was ranked No. 63.

On the mid-season rankings, released in mid January, Iginla was ranked No. 11, while Gojsic was ranked no. 94.

Iginla was named to the Western Hockey League’s 2023-24 B.C. Division First All-Star Team at the end of the regular-season. The Kelowna Rockets 2024 MVP award winner finished second in scoring among all Rockets with 84 points (47G-37A) in 62 games. His 47 goals were tied for sixth among all WHL skaters.



Gojsic lead all Rockets rookies in scoring and finished eighth among first year skaters in the WHL with 50 points (21G, 29A) through 68 games.

Fans can watch the Tij, Hiroki and the Rockets at Prospera Place on Wednesday, April 17 when they host the Prince George Cougars for four of their second round series.

The final rankings feature the top 224 skaters and 32 goaltenders in North America as well as the top 136 skaters and 18 goaltenders internationally.



In its 49th year of operation, NHL Central Scouting provides evaluation and scouting of draft-eligible players to NHL member clubs. Headed by Vice President of Central Scouting Dan Marr, NHL Central Scouting employs eight full-time scouts throughout North America. To report on prospects playing internationally, the NHL employs the services of J-P Vuorinen and his staff at European Scouting Services based in Finland.