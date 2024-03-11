The Lifesaving Society, BC & Yukon Branch is set to award Kelowna Rockets forward Ty Hurley the Silver Medal of Merit and the M.G. Griffiths Award at the 112th Annual Commonwealth Awards for Honour & Rescue this weekend.

The forward was waiting for some teammates in their hotel lobby in Strathmore, Alta. on December 7, 2023, when something caught his eye through the glass surrounding the hotel’s pool. A fully clothed man was bobbing in the water, submerging himself for longer and longer periods of time. Hurley watched a hotel employee trying to talk to the man as he continued to slide beneath the surface.

Then, he didn’t come back up.

“At this point, I decided I’ve got to do something here. This isn’t right,” Hurley recalled in a December interview with whl.ca. “I took off my shirt and leaned over the edge (of the pool) and grabbed him by his shoulders and ripped him out of the water. He was probably under there for at least 30-40 seconds. I got him out of there, flipped him on his back and he wasn’t breathing at all. It was pretty scary.”

The 19-year-old had taken a life-saving course that covered CPR several years earlier but had never attempted chest compressions on a person before.

Ty was able to get the man out of the pool and began CPR, demonstrating composure and quick thinking, recalling skills learned in the Bronze Medallion course he had taken. After 15-20 compressions, the man started to breathe.

Fellow forward Ethan Neutens stepped in to aid his teammate and try to bring some semblance of comfort to the man.

“His pulse was weak, his hands had no colour in them at all, he’s barely breathing,” Hurley said. “We flipped him on his side and got him some towels. At this point someone had called an ambulance so we just waited there with him.”

Alberta Health Services confirmed the man was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

“I think it’s great for everyone to do that (lifesaving courses) just in case,” Hurley said. “You just never know what situations you may come across.”

With the Rockets in action on Saturday in Kamloops, Hurley will be unable to attend the ceremony in person.

The 112th Annual Commonwealth Awards for Honour & Rescue brings together the Lifesaving Society of BC & Yukon, family, friends, and dignitaries to formally acknowledge the devoted efforts of award recipients. Honour awards commend the dedicated service of the society’s volunteers. Rescue Awards call for community involvement in recognizing individuals who have demonstrated outstanding courage in aiding those in distress during a water-related emergency.