The Western Hockey League announced Kelowna Rockets forward Ty Hurley has been awarded the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

Hurley, a 19-year-old product of Sherwood Park, Alta., showed quick thinking that proved to be lifesaving in December. While on a Rockets road trip, Hurley noticed a man struggling in a hotel pool and jumped into action, pulling the man from the water.

As Hurley got the man from the water, it was apparent he was not breathing. Equipped with education from CPR and lifesaving courses, Hurley began chest compressions. Following an estimated 15 to 20 compressions, the man began breathing on his own, though he had a weak pulse and no colour in his hands.

With the help of teammates, Hurley remained alongside the man to provide support and comfort while an ambulance made its way to the hotel. The man was taken to hospital where he survived.

“I want to give a shout out to my teammates with Kelowna, I love them all, I get to spend every second with them throughout the year,” Hurley said. “They put a smile on my face every day when I walk into the arena. Lastly, I want to thank my parents, my family, and friends – I wouldn’t be here without them. They have done everything for me throughout my life and I wouldn’t be who I am today without them.”

For his actions, Hurley was presented with the Silver Medal of Merit and the M.G. Griffiths Award by the Lifesaving Society, B.C. and Yukon, at the 112th annual Commonwealth Awards for Honour and Rescue.

“We would like to congratulate you, Ty, and wish you the best of luck in the future,” said Riley Wickenheiser, nephew of Doug Wickenheiser.

On the ice, the 5-foot-7, 166-pound Hurley recorded 10 points (2G-8A) in 49 games with the Rockets.

Originally a fourth-round pick (84th overall) of the Swift Current Broncos in the 2019 WHL Draft, Hurley has tallied 19 points (3G-16A) in 131 career WHL Regular Season games.

The Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy recognizes the work players do to help and enhance they community they play in. In May 2001, the Humanitarian of the Year Trophy was named in honour of former Regina Pats forward Doug Wickenheiser for both his contributions on and off the ice.

Wickenheiser was a star with the Pats from 1977-78 through 1979-80, recording 352 points, including 158 goals, in 207 regular season games. During the 1979-80 season, he was named WHL Player of the Year and finished as the League’s Top Scorer.

The WHL Humanitarian of the Year Award was voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy (since 2004)

2023-24: Ty Hurley, Kelowna Rockets

2022-23: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

2021-22: Luke Prokop, Edmonton Oil Kings*

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Calgary Hitmen

2018-19: Will Warm, Edmonton Oil Kings

2017-18: Ty Ronning, Vancouver Giants

2016-17: Tyler Wong, Lethbridge Hurricanes*

2015-16: Tyler Wong, Lethbridge Hurricanes

2014-15: Taylor Vickerman, Tri-City Americans

2013-14: Sam Fioretti, Moose Jaw Warriors

2012-13: Cody Sylvester, Calgary Hitmen

2011-12: Taylor Vause, Swift Current Broncos

2010-11: Spencer Edwards, Moose Jaw Warriors*

2009-10: Matt Fraser, Kootenay ICE

2008-09: Taylor Procyshen, Tri-City Americans

2007-08: Ashton Hewson, Prince Albert Raiders

2006-07: Kyle Moir, Swift Current Broncos*

2005-06: Wacey Rabbit, Saskatoon Blades

2004-05: Colin Fraser, Red Deer Rebels*

2003-04: Braydon Coburn, Portland Winter Hawks

* – also selected as the Canadian Hockey League Humanitarian of the Year