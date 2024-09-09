"It's been a goal of mine to join this team ever since I was drafted," Kehrig said. "To finally see that happen makes me very thankful for all the help and support along the way, coming from coaches, teammates and most importantly, my family."

“We are very pleased to get Jaxon signed,” said Rockets assist general manager Curtis Hamilton. “He has earned this and we hope to see him continue his development with the club this season.”

Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, the WHL Scholarship is guaranteed to players for each season they play in the WHL. A player is awarded a one-year post-secondary scholarship for each season played in the WHL, which includes: tuition, compulsory fees and required textbooks. A player is able to attend any post-secondary or career-enhancing institution of his choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals. To learn more about the WHL Scholarship click here.