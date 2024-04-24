The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have signed 2006-born defenceman Rowan Guest to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

“I'm pumped to be a Rocket, ever since I went to Kelowna my first training camp I've been waiting for the day to sign,” said Guest. “Watching the Blades growing up in Saskatoon, it's always been the dream of mine to play in the Western Hockey League."

The 6'4”, 201-pound left shot defender captained Pacific Coast Hockey Academy U18 Prep of the CSSHL this past season, where he recorded 34 (11G, 23) points over 27 games.

He was named to the Canadian Sport School Hockey League's U18 Prep BC Division 1st Team All-Star Team after finishing fourth among defencemen in league scoring.

“Rowan is a big mobile defender,” said Rockets assistant general manager Curtis Hamilton. “He can play in all three zones, he can run the power play, play the penalty kill and has a mean streak to him too.”

The Rockets selected Guest in the 11th round (237rd-overall) at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.