The Kelowna Rockets announced Tuesday that they have signed 2006-born forward Connor Pankratz to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"From the day I decided Kelowna is where I want to go and signed, I honestly couldn't be more excited," said Pankratz. "Coming into a group where they had a good run in the playoffs and knowing what we're building for next year, it's really exciting to be a part of it."

The 5'11”, 170-pound forward led St. George's School U18 Prep of the CSSHL in scoring and goals with 48 points (21G, 27A) through 29 games this season. Serving as the team's captain, he also added two assists in three playoff appearances.

"Connor is a hard-working, highly competitive centreman," said Rockets assistant general manager Curtis Hamilton. "He was a leader and the captain of his team, which we covet. He's a 200-foot player, with some scoring ability, and we believe will mix in well with that age group and will easily blend into our lineup."

After going undrafted in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, the Rockets listed the West Vancouver, BC product.