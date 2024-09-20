The new change was used with success for the Rockets first two pre-season games and will kick off Kelowna’s regular season schedule this weekend when the Portland Winterhawks visit Prospera Place on Saturday, September 21.

“The Rockets moved their Saturday puck drop up to 6:05 for a couple of reasons,” said Rockets Vice President of Business Development Gavin Hamilton. “First, we felt it made it easier for families to attend earlier games, as well for team travel. It allows the visiting teams and the Rockets to be able to be on the road an hour earlier for Sunday games which are usually afternoon start times.”

Majority of Rockets weekday games (Monday-Friday) will be starting at 7:05 PM. The Rockets will also hold two home games at 2:05 PM on Monday, October 14 against the Prince Albert Raiders and Monday, February 17 against the Tri-City Americans. The Rockets will play one Sunday game this season on November 24 against the Everett Silvertips with puck drop taking place at 4:05 PM