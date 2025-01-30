The Kelowna Rockets were defeated by the Victoria Royals 11-1 on Wednesday night at Prospera Place. Michael Cicek scored Kelowna's lone goal, his 15th of the campaign.

GAME SUMMARY

Victoria would open the scoring when Brandon Lisowsky scored the Royals first power play goal of the evening, his 32nd of the season. Victoria would add to their lead when Cole Reschny would score his 16th of the season on the power play. Teydon Trembecky would make it 3-0 to end the first period.

The Royals continued in the second period when Reschny and Trembecky would both score their second goals of the night. Kenta Isogai would score his first of the night to make it 5-0 and Victoria would finish out the period with goals from Lisowsky and Trembecky, who recorded a hat trick.

Hayden Moore would open the scoring 2:31 into the third period, and would later add his second of the night which sandwiched a goal from defenceman Nate Misskey.

Michael CIcek would score his 15th goal of the season to round out the scoring.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Victoria outshot Kelowna 34-29

Kelowna went 0/1 on the power play while Victoria went 5/6

UP NEXT

Kelowna will wrap up their four-game home stand with two games against Everett on Friday and the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday. Puck drop for Friday night's game will go at 7:05 PM.