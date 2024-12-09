The Kelowna Rockets have announced today that they have recalled 2007-born defenceman Lachlan Staniforth from the Chilliwack Jets of the PJHL as well as 2008-born forward Eli Barrett from the Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep.

Staniforth suited up in two games for the Rockets this season as well as one last season. The Abbotsford, B.C. native also played in his first career WHL playoff game last spring against the Wenatchee Wild. In 21 games with Chilliwack, he's registered five goals and 14 points.

Barrett, who was Kelowna's second-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, has yet to suit up in a regular season game for the Rockets. In 17 games with Yale Hockey Academy, he has nine goals and 23 points.

The Rockets will now return home for the week before setting off to Tri-City for a date with the Americans on Friday, December 13th. Kelowna’s next home game is the team’s Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 14th against the Wenatchee Wild. Please note that the game time has been changed from 6:05 PM to 3:05 PM.