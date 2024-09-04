This year saw camp feature a new format which saw players split into four teams - Team McLean, Gorges, Schenn, and Weber and compete for the Kelowna Sand & Gravel championship trophy. Each team played each other once through the round robin before Saturday's semi-finals and championship finals on Sunday. Team Weber won the tournament with a 7-5 victory over Team McLean while Team Schenn took the third-place game.

Rockets head coach Kris Mallette said he was pleased from what he saw from the group over the duration of camp.

"I felt that our veterans came back as advertised," Mallette told kelownarockets.com. "Everybody looked like they were excited and ready to go. I thought that they led by example during camp."

With that being said, it was really nice to see our draft picks from years previous, the 2007's and 2008's, and now our new 2009-born players. They improved each day and were very competitive so it was good to see the maturation in our group which was obviously led by our returning players."

Mallette also highlighted the new format as something that benefited both the players as well as the team's decision makers who had to dwindled down the roster to a smaller group heading into pre-season.

"I think it was good for everybody. Speaking on a player's behalf, there's a big age gap between some of our players. In our exit meetings we spoke with the players about the benefits for everybody involved in regard to where they're going back to play, the pace of play, the decision making, how consistent and urgent you have to play on a daily basis, I think it really benefitted the younger players," Mallette said.

"Then with players trying to make our team, getting the chance to see what it takes playing against NHL draft picks, playing against guys that are bigger and stronger, I think allowed for a really competitive camp. I thought that our older players led by example, set the standard but at the same time, the young guys came in and really elevated their game as the week wore on."

Kelowna now has 32 players remaining in its training camp, which sees this talented group of players have a combination of both experience as well as youthful energy.

"We've got a good nucleus of returning players and some young players as well that we've committed to. It's going to be an exciting group moving forward," Mallette said. "We've also kept around four of our 2009-born draft picks, three of which are going to get into games this weekend which is really, really exciting."

"So being in this environment just bodes well for everybody moving forward. We've got a young team, but we've also got a lot of returning players that are very excited to get going. So, the guys that are here right now are deserving and our scouting staff have done a great job identifying, players for right now as well as players for the future."

Kelowna will now turn its attention to a pair of exhibition contests with the rival Kamloops Blazers. The Rockets will hit the road for the first of two meetings this weekend in Kamloops on Friday, September 6 before returning home the following night.

"We're going to implement a few small details and habits that we want to incorporate with our group," Mallette said of what he's looking for over the next few weeks of practices and games.

The lineup (this weekend) is going to be very young and inexperienced. We understand that this is a process to build towards the season, and we're looking for guys to show that they're able to be coached while also being really competitive. That's what we're looking for."

Following this weekend's games with Kamloops, the Rockets will then wrap up their preseason schedule with a home-and-home with the Vancouver Giants. The Rockets will host Vancouver on Saturday, September 14 before travelling to Ladner to wrap up the preseason against the Giants on Sunday, September 15.