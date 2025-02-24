The Kelowna Rockets got a goal from Kalder Varga, but it wasn't enough as the Rockets fell 5-1 to the Vancouver Giants on Friday night at Prospera Place.

GAME SUMMARY

Jaden Lipinski would open the scoring in the game, beating Rockets goaltender Jake Pilon less than six minutes into the game to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The Giants would add to their lead when Tyler Thorpe would score his 23rd of the season shorthanded to put Vancouver ahead by two. Kalder Varga would get the Rockets on the board when he broke in on Giants goaltender Burke Hood and beat him for his 10th goal of the season.

Lipinski would regain Vancouver's two goal lead six minutes into the second period putting the visitors up by two entering the third period where Tyus Sparks and Adam Titlbach rounded out the scoring.

"We want to play games and we're getting that opportunity," said Rockets Interim Head Coach Derrick Martin. "We had a good week of practice, a good morning skate and we've got enough good things in our game going on right now and we get another opportunity tomorrow night."

