The Kelowna Rockets have reduced their training camp roster to 32 players, including four (4) goaltenders, ten (10) defencemen and 19 forwards.

The following 49 players have been returned to their respective teams from camp:

Reed Russell - G - 2009

Jackson Dunn - G - 2008

Zakary Matheson - G - 2008

Marshall Williams - G - 2009

Jake DeMone - D - 2007

Sullivan Fogolin - D - 2008

Daniel Tverdovsky - D - 2007

Rhett Serfas - D - 2007

CJ Sandhu - D - 2008

Dallin Antos - D - 2008

Linkin Stadnek - D - 2009

Riley Kennedy - D - 2009

Ridley Ringor - D - 2008

Nolan Blankstein - D - 2008

Marek McIvor - D - 2009

Nixon Whieldon - D - 2009

Jake Hargrave - D - 2009

Emmanuel Aboagye - D - 2009

Madden Wright - D - 2009

Daniel Taylor - F - 2009

Von Lakovic - F - 2009

Jaxen Smyth - F - 2007

Ryder Dalke - F - 2007

Ethan Caruso - F - 2008

Kaeden Kalkat - F - 2008

Matteo Kokkas - F - 2008

Gavin Wood - F - 2008

Colton Lien - F - 2009

Jace Rask - F - 2007

Jackson Gush - F - 2007

Crue Mohr - F - 2008

Riley Lettington - F - 2008

Jack Morgan - F - 2009

Jayan Sinha - F - 2009

Knox Riopel - F - 2009

Luke Pratte - F - 2009

Logan Mehl - F - 2007

Chantyn Michell-Thompson - F - 2008

Raine Lepin - F - 2008

Memphis Adeniken - F - 2009

Nolan Bravo - F - 2009

Kolton Eady - F - 2007

Gianni Bosa - F - 2008

Colby Callan - F - 2008

Nathan Juch - F - 2008

Carson Ward - F - 2009

Henry Duesing - F - 2009

Sebastian Brisebois - F - 2009

Gabriel O'Brien - F - 2008

Pre-Season Details

Kelowna will kick off the 2024-25 preseason on the road against the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on Friday, September 6. Fans will get their first opportunity to see the Rockets when they host the Blazers the next night on September 7.

The Rockets will then wrap up their preseason schedule with a home-and-home with the Vancouver Giants. The Rockets will host Vancouver on Saturday, September 14 before travelling to Ladner to wrap up the preseason against the Giants on Sunday, September 15.