The following 49 players have been returned to their respective teams from camp:
- Reed Russell - G - 2009
- Jackson Dunn - G - 2008
- Zakary Matheson - G - 2008
- Marshall Williams - G - 2009
- Jake DeMone - D - 2007
- Sullivan Fogolin - D - 2008
- Daniel Tverdovsky - D - 2007
- Rhett Serfas - D - 2007
- CJ Sandhu - D - 2008
- Dallin Antos - D - 2008
- Linkin Stadnek - D - 2009
- Riley Kennedy - D - 2009
- Ridley Ringor - D - 2008
- Nolan Blankstein - D - 2008
- Marek McIvor - D - 2009
- Nixon Whieldon - D - 2009
- Jake Hargrave - D - 2009
- Emmanuel Aboagye - D - 2009
- Madden Wright - D - 2009
- Daniel Taylor - F - 2009
- Von Lakovic - F - 2009
- Jaxen Smyth - F - 2007
- Ryder Dalke - F - 2007
- Ethan Caruso - F - 2008
- Kaeden Kalkat - F - 2008
- Matteo Kokkas - F - 2008
- Gavin Wood - F - 2008
- Colton Lien - F - 2009
- Jace Rask - F - 2007
- Jackson Gush - F - 2007
- Crue Mohr - F - 2008
- Riley Lettington - F - 2008
- Jack Morgan - F - 2009
- Jayan Sinha - F - 2009
- Knox Riopel - F - 2009
- Luke Pratte - F - 2009
- Logan Mehl - F - 2007
- Chantyn Michell-Thompson - F - 2008
- Raine Lepin - F - 2008
- Memphis Adeniken - F - 2009
- Nolan Bravo - F - 2009
- Kolton Eady - F - 2007
- Gianni Bosa - F - 2008
- Colby Callan - F - 2008
- Nathan Juch - F - 2008
- Carson Ward - F - 2009
- Henry Duesing - F - 2009
- Sebastian Brisebois - F - 2009
- Gabriel O'Brien - F - 2008
Pre-Season Details
Kelowna will kick off the 2024-25 preseason on the road against the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on Friday, September 6. Fans will get their first opportunity to see the Rockets when they host the Blazers the next night on September 7.
The Rockets will then wrap up their preseason schedule with a home-and-home with the Vancouver Giants. The Rockets will host Vancouver on Saturday, September 14 before travelling to Ladner to wrap up the preseason against the Giants on Sunday, September 15.