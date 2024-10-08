The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have released 20-year-old forward Luke Schelter.

The Centennial, Colorado product cleared WHL waivers earlier today. He is now a free agent eligible to join other leagues.

"The difficult part of any season is reducing your roster to three twenty-year-olds," said Rockets Assistant General Manager Curtis Hamilton. "When we acquired Luke last season, he had an immediate impact both on and off the ice for the Kelowna Rockets."

"We thank him for his contributions and wish him all the best moving forward."

Schelter has appeared in 189 Western Hockey League games, spending time with both the Rockets and Portland Winterhawks. He's scored 31 goals and 71 points and has one point in four games this season.

He was selected by Portland in the sixth round, 124th overall in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. He was acquired by the Rockets on December 8, 2023, in exchange for a 2025 5th-round pick and a conditional 2027 6th-round pick.

Forwards Max Graham, Michael Cicek and goaltender Jari Kykkanen are the three twenty-year-old players on the Rockets roster.

The Rockets next home game will be on Friday, October 11 when they host the Portland Winterhawks in the ‘Pink the Rink’ game in support of Canadian Cancer night.