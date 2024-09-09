The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have reduced their roster to 26 players, including two (2) goaltenders, nine (9) defencemen and 15 forwards.
View the current Rockets roster here.
The following six players have been returned to their respective teams from camp:
Hayden, Barrett, Matte and Cole all appeared in both pre-season games on September 6 and 7 against Kamloops while Kam dressed in one.
Pre-Season Details
Kelowna will be hosting the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, September 14 before closing out the four game exhibition schedule on the road against the Giants in Ladner. Puck drop for Saturday's game will be 6:05 PM.