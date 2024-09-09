The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have reduced their roster to 26 players, including two (2) goaltenders, nine (9) defencemen and 15 forwards.

The following six players have been returned to their respective teams from camp:

Nathan Kam - G - 2007

Linden Sobocan - G - 2009

Owen Hayden - D - 2009

Eli Barrett - F - 2008

William Matte - F - 2009

Nathan Cole - F – 2009

Hayden, Barrett, Matte and Cole all appeared in both pre-season games on September 6 and 7 against Kamloops while Kam dressed in one.

Pre-Season Details

Kelowna will be hosting the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, September 14 before closing out the four game exhibition schedule on the road against the Giants in Ladner. Puck drop for Saturday's game will be 6:05 PM.