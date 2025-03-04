The Kelowna Rockets announced today that 2023 WHL Prospects Draft fifth-round pick (91st overall) Dallin Antos has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets.

Antos has spent this season with Edge School U18 Prep in Calgary. In 28 games, the five-foot-eleven, 17-year-old defenceman has registered three goals and 23 points in those games. Last season Antos was the captain of the U17 Prep team where he played 29 games, scoring seven times and adding 17 assists.

“Dallin has worked extremely hard to get to this point,” said Rockets Assistant General Manager Curtis Hamilton. “He skates very well, and we look forward to seeing him in a Rockets jersey.”

Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, the WHL Scholarship is guaranteed to players for each season they play in the WHL. A player is awarded a one-year post-secondary scholarship for each season played in the WHL, which includes: tuition, compulsory fees and required textbooks. A player can attend any post-secondary or career-enhancing institution of his choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals. To learn more about the WHL Scholarship click here.

ROCKETS DROP SUNDAY MATINEE GAME TO HITMEN

The Kelowna Rockets fell 7-0 to the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

GAME SUMMARY

Calgary would score its first goal of the game on the power play as Carson Wetsch opened the scoring at 7:27 of the first period. The Hitmen would double their lead when Sawyer Mynio would beat Rockets goaltender Jake Pilon on the power play.

Calgary would make it 3-0 and eventually 4-0 in the second frame as Connor Hvidston and Wetsch would score Calgary's third consecutive power play goal, Hvidson netting his 19th and Wetsch his second of the night and 29th of the campaign.

Mynio would add his second goal of the contest early in the third period while Wetsch completed his hat trick with Calgary's fourth power play goal of the contest to put the home side ahead by six. Canadian World Junior member Tanner Howe would finish off the scoring with Calgary's fifth goal with the man advantage and give the Hitmen a 7-0 victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Calgary outshot Kelowna 49-23

Kelowna went 0/4 on the power play while Calgary went 5/7

Hitmen forward Carson Wetsch scored a hat trick

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now head to Medicine Hat on Tuesday and Lethbridge on Wednesday. The Rockets will return home on March 14th when they host the Kamloops Blazers.