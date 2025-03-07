The Kelowna Rockets announced today that 2023 WHL Prospects Draft sixth-round pick (116 th overall) Gabriel O’Brien has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets.

O’Brien has suited up in 38 games this season with the Edmonton Jr. Oilers of the Alberta Elite Hockey League U18 AAA division where he’s scored 16 goals and added 10 assists for 26 points. The six-foot-three, 190-pound forward also brings a physical element to his game, registering 86 penalty minutes.

“Joining the Kelowna Rockets is a dream come true,” O’Brien said. “I look forward to what the future holds and I’m ready to give it my all both on and off the ice.”

“Gabriel has had a solid season at the Under-18 level,” said Rockets Assistant General Manager Curtis Hamilton. “He completes extremely hard and has earned this opportunity.”

Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, the WHL Scholarship is guaranteed to players for each season they play in the WHL. A player is awarded a one-year post-secondary scholarship for each season played in the WHL, which includes: tuition, compulsory fees and required textbooks. A player can attend any post-secondary or career-enhancing institution of his choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals.

