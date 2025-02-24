The Kelowna Rockets got two goals from defenceman Will Shape including the overtime winner to defeat the Vancouver Giants 4-3 on Saturday night in Langley.

The Rockets victory snapped a 15 game losing streak and kicks off the team's eight game road trip with a bang.

GAME SUMMARY

The game was scoreless through 20 minutes with Vancouver outshooting Kelowna 15-7. Vancouver would open the scoring when Tyus Sparks scored his ninth of the season to make it 1-0 for the home side. Kelowna would quickly respond though, as Hiroki Gojsic would steal the puck deep in the Giants zone on the penalty kill and beat Brady Smith to tie the game at one. Kelowna would take their first lead of the game when Dawson Gerwing scored from the lip of the goal crease on the power play to make it 2-1. The Rockets would double their lead less than a minute later when Will Sharpe fired a shot from the point that beat Smith for a 3-1 lead.

The Giants would cut the lead to one 20 seconds into the third period thanks to Tyler Thorpe's 24th of the campaign and Colton Roberts scored his fifth of the game to knot it at three which sent the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Sharpe got the puck at the red line, toe dragged around a Giants defenceman and tucked the puck past Smith for a 4-3 overtime victory, the Rockets first win in extra time this season.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Vancouver outshot Kelowna 29-22

Kelowna went 1/4 on the power play while Vancouver went 0/3

Rhett Stoesser made 26 saves

UP NEXT

Kelowna will continue their road trip with a pair of games in Prince George. The Rockets will then travel to Alberta for a Central Division road trip which begins March 1st in Red Deer. Kelowna will return home on March 14th when they host the Kamloops Blazers.