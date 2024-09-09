The Kelowna Rockets grabbed their first win of the 2024 exhibition season with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets rolled with a similar lineup to the one that played in Kamloops on Friday with Luke Schelter and Marek Rocak entering the line up in place of fifteen-year-old Nathan Cole and defenceman Lachlan Staniforth. Veterans Landon Cowper, Max Graham, Tij Iginla, Ethan Neutens, Andrew Cristall, Hiroki Gojsic, Caden Price, Carter Kowalyk and Jari Kykkanen were all scratches for the second consecutive pre-season contest.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna came out of the gates fast tonight as Michael Cicek found the back of the net just 6:07 into the game, notching his second in as many nights and Kelowna's first power play goal of pre-season. The Rockets were quick to add to their lead as 16-year-old Owen Folstrom banked a shot off Kamloops goaltender Dylan Ernst to make it 2-0 in favour of the home side. That score would hold until late in the period as Layton Feist scored his second of the pre-season to make it 2-1 after one period.

Twenty-year-old Luke Schelter scored 5:54 into the second period nabbing Kelowna's second goal with the man advantage to make it 3-1 but Blazers forward Jordan Keller scored less than three minutes later to make it 3-2.

The game would keep the 3-2 score all the way through the third period until Kamloops pulled their goalie for the extra attacker and rookie forward Tommy Lafreniere tied the game with 16 seconds left. Rockets rookie Kanjyu Gojsic potted the overtime winner 1:59 into overtime off an assist from Kalder Varga.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna was 2/6 on the powerplay, while Kamloops was 2/5

Kelowna outshot Kamloops 38-31

Rookie Kanjyu Gojsic scored the game winning goal, adding to his first period assist on Michael Cicek's opening tally

Rockets returning netminder Jake Pilon played the entirety of the game, stopping 28 of the 31 shots he faced on the evening

UP NEXT

The Rockets will play its third pre-season game on Saturday, September 14 when they host the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place.

The Kelowna Rockets opened their 2024 preseason schedule with a 9-3 loss to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

Fifteen-year-olds Owen Hayden, Nathan Cole and William Matte all saw their first game action with the Rockets. Levi Benson, Kalder Varga, Kanjyu Gojsic and Owen Folstrom also played for Kelowna. Veterans Landon Cowper, Max Graham, Luke Schelter, Tij Iginla, Ethan Nuetens, Andrew Cristall, Hiroki Gojsic, Caden Price, Carter Kowalyk, Marek Rocak and Jari Kykkanen were scratched for the pre-season opener.

GAME SUMMARY

Kamloops scored the game’s first four goals in the first period which featured four different goal scorers. Layton Feist got the scoring started under three minutes into the game and was followed by Oren Shtrom, Kai Matthews and Jordan Keller.

Levi Benson got Kelowna on the board 1:30 into the second period, with Jackson Gillespie getting the lone assist. Kamloops answered later in the period off a goal by Tommy Lafreniere to make it 5-1 but the Blazers four-goal lead was short lived as 16-year-old Jacob Henderson scored less than 30 seconds after the Lafreniere marker to make it 5-2.

Kamloops got on the board early in the third as Conner Radke got his first of the exhibition season. Oren Shtrom and and Tommy Lafreniere both scored their seconds of the night to make it 8-2. Nathan Behm made it 9-2 midway through the third period.

20-year-old Michael Cicek got his first goal of the pre-season to make it 9-3.

ADDITIONAL STATS