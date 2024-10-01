The Silvertips got out to a fast start on Sunday, scoring 31 seconds into the game before jumping out to a three goal advantage in the frame, which they were able to ride to a 6-3 victory.

Kelowna got goals from Brett Calhoon, Michael Cicek who scored his second in as many games and defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt who also scored his second of the season after potting his first last Saturday in the home opener.

HIGHLIGHTS | BOXSCORE

GAME SUMMARY

Everett opened the scoring less than a minute into the game as Dominik Rymon scored his second of the season to give the Silvertips an early 1-0 lead. Everett would add to their lead when Tyler MacKenzie beat Jari Kykkanen for his third of the season just minutes later to make it 2-0 at the end of the first period.

Everett would add to their lead when Carter Bear scored his second of the young campaign to push Everett ahead by three just 27 seconds into the second period. Brett Calhoon would get Kelowna back into the game with his first of the season three minutes into the period. However, the Silvertips responded to go back up by three thanks to a goal from Julien Maze. Michael Cicek would cut the lead back down to two on the power play with the assists going to Caden Price and Jakub Stancl, his first point in a Rockets uniform.

The third period saw Everett get two goals from Jesse Heslop and Caden Brown to expand the lead to 6-2 before Ethan Mittelsteadt scored his second of the campaign to round out the scoring.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Everett outshot Kelowna 53-19

Both teams went 1/4 with the man advantage

Jari Kykkanen made 47 saves on 53 shots

Jakub Stancl registered his first point as a Rocket on an assist on Michael Cicek's second period marker

UP NEXT

Kelowna's next home game will take place on Wednesday, October 2 against the Prince George Cougars with puck drop going at 7:05 PM. It will be the two team's first meeting since they met in last year's Western Hockey League Playoffs.

______________

ROCKETS LOSE TIGHTLY CONTESTED GAME TO ROYALS

The Kelowna Rockets fell 2-1 to the Victoria Royals in a tightly contested affair Friday night at Prospera Place.

The Royals scored the opening goal 1:13 into the contest off the stick of Markus Luponen to give Victoria an early 1-0 lead. The score would remain 1-0 Royals until early in the third period when Michael Cicek deflected a Jackson Gillespie point shot to knot the game at one. The tie wouldn't last long though as Victoria found the game winning goal from Nate Misskey at 6:13 of the third period.

"Can't start the game like that. It's as simple as that," said Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette. "I mean, the puck drops and we're sitting there watching. 1:13 into the game, loose change in front of our net, we're soft and it's in the back and now we're playing catch up."

"I like the way that we responded. Yeah, absolutely, did we have some chances? Yep. But again, we can't just start and give freebies out like that."

HIGHLIGHTS | BOXSCORE | POSTGAME MALLETTE | POSTGAME CICEK

GAME SUMMARY

Victoria got off to a quick start in the first period, scoring just over a minute into the game off a goal from Import Markus Luponen, his first in the WHL to go up 1-0. The second period was closely checked and saw no goals take place in the frame, with both goaltenders making some big saves to keep it a 1-0 game. Michael Cicek brought the Rockets back on even footing with a deflection off a point shot that found the top corner past Royals goaltender Spencer Michnik. Victoria would nab the game winning goal just under two minutes after the Rockets tied the game from 2024 San Jose Sharks draft pick Nate Misskey and the Royals were able to grind out a 2-1 victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS