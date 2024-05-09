The Kelowna Rockets selected a total of ten players in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft that took place online today, including four defencemen and five forwards and one goaltender.
Kelowna held the fourth overall pick, but traded it to the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for the ninth overall pick, a third round pick (no. 57), and a fifth-round pick in 2025.
With their first pick of the day, the Rockets selected defenceman Owen Hayden ninth overall from the Calgary NWCAA U15 AAA Flames of the AEHL.
Hayden, born in 2009, posted 24 points (1G, 23A) and 40 penalty minutes through 30 games this season with the U15AA team. The 6’6″, 194-pound left shot defenceman added eight penalty minutes in four playoff games.
"Owen's a big puck moving defenceman," said Rockets head scout Terry McFaul. "He's very sound defensively, can be physical and plays with a lot of bite. His skating is getting better and better all the time. He's 6'6 right now, and will probably grow a little bit more. He does a lot of things like another big fellow we had here a few years ago, Tyler Myers."
Round 1, pick 9
PLAYER: Owen Hayden
POSITION: Defence
HEIGHT: 6'6
WEIGHT: 194
BIRTHDATE: Jan. 9, 2009
HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
PIM
|
2023-24
|
Calgary NWCAA U15 AAA Flames (AEHL)
|
30
|
1
|
23
|
24
|
40
Round 2, pick 33
PLAYER: Nathan Cole
POSITION: Left Wing
HEIGHT: 5'6
WEIGHT: 141
BIRTHDATE: Feb. 25, 2009
HOMETOWN: Airdrie, AB
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
PIM
|
2023-24
|
Edge School U15 Prep (CSSHL)
|
27
|
14
|
16
|
30
|
57
Round 3, pick 57
PLAYER: Jake Hargrave
POSITION: Defence
HEIGHT: 5'9.5
WEIGHT: 152
BIRTHDATE: Mar. 21, 2009
HOMETOWN: Lucky Lake, SK
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
PIM
|
2023-24
|
Swift Current Broncos U15 AA (SKU15)
|
25
|
6
|
27
|
33
|
37
Round 3, pick 60
PLAYER: Linden Sobocan
POSITION: Goaltender
HEIGHT: 6'1
WEIGHT: 181
BIRTHDATE: Mar. 21, 2008
HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
GAA
|
S%
|
W
|
L
|
MIN
|
2023-24
|
Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep (CSSHL)
|
16
|
2.81
|
37
|
52
|
30
|
918
Round 4, pick 78
PLAYER: William Matte
POSITION: Centre
HEIGHT: 6'5.5
WEIGHT: 181
BIRTHDATE: May 12, 2009
HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
PIM
|
2023-24
|
Calgary NWCAA U15 AAA Flames (AEHL)
|
32
|
19
|
11
|
30
|
56
Round 5, pick 93
PLAYER: Linkin Stadnek
POSITION: Defence
HEIGHT: 5'11.75
WEIGHT: 164
BIRTHDATE: May 15, 2009
HOMETOWN: Thompson, MB
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
PIM
|
2023-24
|
Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep (CSSHL)
|
21
|
4
|
8
|
12
|
10
Round 6, pick 113
PLAYER: Von Lakovic
POSITION: Forward
HEIGHT: 5'09
WEIGHT: 139
BIRTHDATE: Mar. 4, 2008
HOMETOWN: West Kelowna, BC
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
PIM
|
2023-24
|
Okanagan Rockets U15 AAA (BCEHL)
|
28
|
13
|
13
|
26
|
18
Round 8, pick 163
PLAYER: Marek McIvor
POSITION: Defence
HEIGHT: 5'9
WEIGHT: 149
BIRTHDATE: May 8, 2009
HOMETOWN: Davidson, SK
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
PIM
|
2023-24
|
Humboldt Broncos U15 AA
|
22
|
4
|
25
|
29
|
14
Round 9, pick 188
PLAYER: Jack Morgan
POSITION: Forward
HEIGHT: 5'9
WEIGHT: 164
BIRTHDATE: Jan. 18, 2009
HOMETOWN: Langley, BC
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
PIM
|
2023-24
|
Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Green (CSSHL)
|
27
|
22
|
26
|
48
|
57
Round 9, pick 189
PLAYER: Sebastien Brisebois
POSITION: Forward
HEIGHT: 6'4
WEIGHT: 170
BIRTHDATE: Apr. 6, 2009
HOMETOWN: Port Coquitlam, BC
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
PIM
|
2023-24
|
Vancouver NE Chiefs U15 AAA (BCEHL)
|
30
|
14
|
13
|
27
|
26
Players eligible for the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft were 2009-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.