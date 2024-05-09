The Kelowna Rockets selected a total of ten players in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft that took place online today, including four defencemen and five forwards and one goaltender.

Kelowna held the fourth overall pick, but traded it to the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for the ninth overall pick, a third round pick (no. 57), and a fifth-round pick in 2025.

With their first pick of the day, the Rockets selected defenceman Owen Hayden ninth overall from the Calgary NWCAA U15 AAA Flames of the AEHL.

Hayden, born in 2009, posted 24 points (1G, 23A) and 40 penalty minutes through 30 games this season with the U15AA team. The 6’6″, 194-pound left shot defenceman added eight penalty minutes in four playoff games.

"Owen's a big puck moving defenceman," said Rockets head scout Terry McFaul. "He's very sound defensively, can be physical and plays with a lot of bite. His skating is getting better and better all the time. He's 6'6 right now, and will probably grow a little bit more. He does a lot of things like another big fellow we had here a few years ago, Tyler Myers."

Round 1, pick 9

PLAYER: Owen Hayden

POSITION: Defence

HEIGHT: 6'6

WEIGHT: 194

BIRTHDATE: Jan. 9, 2009

HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM 2023-24 Calgary NWCAA U15 AAA Flames (AEHL) 30 1 23 24 40

https://twitter.com/Kelowna_Rockets/status/1788664541926363187

Round 2, pick 33

PLAYER: Nathan Cole

POSITION: Left Wing

HEIGHT: 5'6

WEIGHT: 141

BIRTHDATE: Feb. 25, 2009

HOMETOWN: Airdrie, AB

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM 2023-24 Edge School U15 Prep (CSSHL) 27 14 16 30 57

Round 3, pick 57

PLAYER: Jake Hargrave

POSITION: Defence

HEIGHT: 5'9.5

WEIGHT: 152

BIRTHDATE: Mar. 21, 2009

HOMETOWN: Lucky Lake, SK

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM 2023-24 Swift Current Broncos U15 AA (SKU15) 25 6 27 33 37

Round 3, pick 60

PLAYER: Linden Sobocan

POSITION: Goaltender

HEIGHT: 6'1

WEIGHT: 181

BIRTHDATE: Mar. 21, 2008

HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB

Season Team GP GAA S% W L MIN 2023-24 Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep (CSSHL) 16 2.81 37 52 30 918

Round 4, pick 78

PLAYER: William Matte

POSITION: Centre

HEIGHT: 6'5.5

WEIGHT: 181

BIRTHDATE: May 12, 2009

HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM 2023-24 Calgary NWCAA U15 AAA Flames (AEHL) 32 19 11 30 56

Round 5, pick 93

PLAYER: Linkin Stadnek

POSITION: Defence

HEIGHT: 5'11.75

WEIGHT: 164

BIRTHDATE: May 15, 2009

HOMETOWN: Thompson, MB

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM 2023-24 Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep (CSSHL) 21 4 8 12 10

Round 6, pick 113

PLAYER: Von Lakovic

POSITION: Forward

HEIGHT: 5'09

WEIGHT: 139

BIRTHDATE: Mar. 4, 2008

HOMETOWN: West Kelowna, BC

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM 2023-24 Okanagan Rockets U15 AAA (BCEHL) 28 13 13 26 18

Round 8, pick 163

PLAYER: Marek McIvor

POSITION: Defence

HEIGHT: 5'9

WEIGHT: 149

BIRTHDATE: May 8, 2009

HOMETOWN: Davidson, SK

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM 2023-24 Humboldt Broncos U15 AA 22 4 25 29 14

Round 9, pick 188

PLAYER: Jack Morgan

POSITION: Forward

HEIGHT: 5'9

WEIGHT: 164

BIRTHDATE: Jan. 18, 2009

HOMETOWN: Langley, BC

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM 2023-24 Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Green (CSSHL) 27 22 26 48 57

Round 9, pick 189

PLAYER: Sebastien Brisebois

POSITION: Forward

HEIGHT: 6'4

WEIGHT: 170

BIRTHDATE: Apr. 6, 2009

HOMETOWN: Port Coquitlam, BC

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM 2023-24 Vancouver NE Chiefs U15 AAA (BCEHL) 30 14 13 27 26

Players eligible for the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft were 2009-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.