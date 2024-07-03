The Kelowna Rockets, with their first-round selection, 32nd overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft , selected 2007-born defenceman Max Psenicka .

Psenicka, 17, spent the majority of last season with HC Slavia Praha U17 (CzechU17), recording 35 points (10G, 25A), 48 penalty minutes, and a +30 plus/minus rating in 39 games. He posted another four points (1G, 3A) through six playoff games.

The 6’4”, 176-pound right-shot defender isn't eligible until the 2025 NHL Draft.

Round 1, pick 32

PLAYER: Max Psenicka

SHOOTS: R

HEIGHT: 6'4

WEIGHT: 176

BIRTHDATE: Jan. 18, 2007

HOMETOWN: Praha, CZE

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM +/- 2022-24 HC Slavia Praha U17 (Czechia U17) 39 10 25 35 48 20 2022-23 HC Ocelari Trinec U17 (Czechia U17) 28 3 12 15 22 13

Players who have previously been selected by the Rockets in the CHL Import Draft include Marek Rocak (2022), Gabriel Szturc (2021), Pavel Novak (2019), Lassi Thomson (2018), Calvin Thurkauf (2015), Tomas Soustal (2014), Mikael Backlund (2007), Alexander Edler (2005), Tomas Slovak (2001) and Vaclav Varada (1994). To view a complete list of picks made by the Rockets click here.

The CHL Import Draft is an annual event in which every club in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) can draft players from outside of North America. The two-round CHL Import Draft took place online with the order of selection rotating between the clubs of each of the CHL’s three-member leagues. Each CHL team is permitted to dress a maximum of two import players each season who are selected annually through the CHL Import Draft.