The Western Hockey League announced today the B.C. Division First and Second All-Star Teams for the 2023-24 WHL season earlier today.

Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla was named to the BC Division First All-Star Team, while defenceman Caden Price and forward Andrew Cristall were named to the the BC Division Second All-Star Team.

WHL B.C. Division First All-Star Team

Goaltender – Brett Mirwald (Saskatoon Sask.) – Vancouver Giants

Defence – Hudson Thornton (Winnipeg, Man.) – Prince George Cougars

Defence – Justin Kipkie (Calgary, Alta.) – Victoria Royals

Forward – Zac Funk (Coldstream, B.C.) – Prince George Cougars

Forward – Riley Heidt (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Prince George Cougars

Forward – Tij Iginla (Lake Country, B.C.) – Kelowna Rockets

WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team

Goaltender – Joshua Ravensbergen (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Prince George Cougars

Defence – Caden Price (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Kelowna Rockets

Defence – Viliam Kmec (Kosice, Slovakia) – Prince George Cougars

Forward – Terik Parascak (Lethbridge, Alta.) – Prince George Cougars

Forward – Andrew Cristall (Burnaby, B.C.) – Kelowna Rockets

Forward – Jaden Lipinski (Scottsdale, Ariz.) – Vancouver Giants

Forward – Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets): The 17-year-old product of Lake Country, B.C., finished second in scoring among all Rockets with 84 points (47G-37A) in 62 games. His 47 goals were tied for sixth among all WHL skaters. Listed 11th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot, 186-pound power forward’s breakout campaign has him primed to hear his name called early in the NHL’s June draft. He was recognized as the Tempo WHL Player of the Week on December 18, 2023. Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Iginla has recorded 103 points (53G-50A) in 115 career WHL Regular Season games.

Defence – Caden Price (Kelowna Rockets): In his third WHL season, Seattle Kraken prospect Caden Price enjoyed a career campaign, logging 55 points (13G-42A) in 62 games. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound product of Saskatoon helped the Rockets to a fifth-place finish in the WHL’s B.C. Division. Selected by the Kraken in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Price has skated in 174 career WHL Regular Season games, recording 116 points (20G-96A). He was originally chosen by the Rockets in the second round (30th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

Forward – Andrew Cristall (Kelowna Rockets): The 19-year-old prospect of the Washington Capitals recorded 111 points (40G-71A) to finish fifth in scoring among all WHL players. From November 3, 2023 through January 19, 2024, Cristall enjoyed a 23-game point streak, tallying 45 points (17G-28A) along the way. He was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week on two occasions (October 23 and March 11). By surpassing the 100-point plateau, the product of Burnaby, B.C., became the first Rocket to reach the century mark since Colin Long (2007-08). Selected by the Capitals in the second round (40th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Cristall has recorded 280 points (109G-171A) in 191 career WHL Regular Season contests. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound right winger was originally selected by the Rockets in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

Fans can watch the Rockets trio next at Prospera Place on April 2 and 3 when Kelowna hosts the Wenatchee Wild for games three and four of their best of seven series in the opening round of the 2024 WHL Playoffs.