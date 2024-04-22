While the Kelowna Rockets season may have come to an end, there are still plenty of former and current Rockets in action this spring.

A total of eight former Rockets players will be competing in the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, while 11 players who have worn the Ogopogo will be competing in the AHL’s 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight best-of-7 series, started this past weekend.

Click here for the NHL’s Playoff Bracket/Schedule

Rockets playing in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Edmonton Oilers (1) – Leon Draisaitl

Dallas Stars (1) – Jamie Benn

Winnipeg Jets (1) – Josh Morrissey

Nashville Predators (3) – Luke Schenn, Tyson Barrie and Colton Sissons

Vancouver (1) - Tyler Myers

Washington (1) - Lucas Johansen

Rockets playing in the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs

Belleville (2) - Lassi Thomson, Rourke Chartier

Hartford Wolf Pack (1) - Talyn Boyko

Syracuse (2) - Tyson Feist, Devante Stephens

Manitoba (2) - Carson Golder, Mark Liwiski

Hershey (1) - Andrew Cristall

Coachella (1) - Kole Lind

Tucson (1) - Justin Kirkland

Rockford (1) - Colton Dach

Click here for the AHL’s Playoff Bracket/Schedule

__________________________________

CRISTALL RE-ASSIGNED TO HERSHEY BEARS FOR AHL PLAYOFFS

The Washington Capitals announced today that they have re-assigned forward Andrew Cristall from the Kelowna Rockets to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears.



Cristall recorded 111 points (40g, 71a) in 62 games with Kelowna this season. The 5'10", 175-pound forward ranked fifth in the WHL in points during the regular season and was named to the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team. In addition, Cristall ranked tied for first on Kelowna with 15 points (4g, 11a) in 11 WHL playoff games.

The 2005-born forward will not be eligible to play in the AHL full-time next season, he must either make Washington's NHL squad or be returned to the Rockets for his nineteen year old season.



Cristall was the Capitals' second-round choice, 40th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Bears next take the ice in the Atlantic Division Semifinals (opponent, dates, and times to be determined) after receiving a first-round bye for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, as they look to defend their title as 2023 Calder Cup Champions.