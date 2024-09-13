The Kelowna Rockets will wrap up the 2024 exhibition schedule with a home-and-home series with the Vancouver Giants.

The first of two meetings will take place on Saturday, September 14 at Prospera Place with puck drop taking place at 6:05 PM. The Rockets will then play their final pre-season game the following day in Ladner at 2:00 PM.

A LOOK AT LAST WEEKEND

The Rockets began the 2024 exhibition schedule with a pair of games against the Kamloops Blazers. Defenceman Jackson Gillespie had two assists in Friday's loss while rookie Kanjyu Gojsic potted the overtime winner in Saturday's 4-3 win at Prospera Place. Michael Cicek continued his impressive training camp, posting four points in two games which included a goal in each and newcomer Levi Benson also had a goal and assist over the course of the two games.

Returning goaltender Jake Pilon was solid in his outing, kicking aside 28 of the 31 shots he faced on Saturday.

ROCKETS ROSTER UPDATES



Kelowna announced on Monday they had reduced their roster down to 26 players including two (2) goaltenders, nine (9) defencemen and 15 forwards.

The Rockets returned 2009-born players Owen Hayden, William Matte, Linden Sobocan and Nathan Cole to their respective clubs while also returning goaltender Nathan Kam and forward Eli Barrett to their clubs.

Sixteen-year-olds Owen Folstrom, Kanjyu Gojsic, and Jake Henderson remain on the roster.

Broadcast

None of the Rockets preseason games will be broadcast online on CHL TV - anywhere else claiming to be broadcasting a stream for the game is a scam.