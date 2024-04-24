The annual Vaisakhi Parade is taking place this Saturday, April 27, beginning at the Okanagan Sikh Temple.

The parade is part of a Sikh celebration of spring harvest.

To accommodate the parade, Sumac Road, Sycamore Road, Wallace Road and Ortt Road will be restricted to local traffic from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and rolling closures will be in place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Flaggers will be present at all intersections to help direct traffic.



Parking will be restricted along the parade route starting at 9 a.m. Spectators are invited to park at Rutland Middle School and Rutland Secondary School and shuttle buses will be available to transport participants to and from the Okanagan Sikh Temple.



For the most up to date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

