The Phase 1 portion of Rose Valley Regional Park will be temporarily closed between February 11 and February 28 to allow post-wildfire recovery salvage harvesting (Phase 3) in the adjacent area of the park nearest the southern entrance (off Westlake Road).

Contracted crews will operate in the Phase 3 closed portion of the park to fell and remove hazardous trees.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan asks that the public stay out of the park and observe all barricades and signs during this time.

“Post-wildfire restoration recovery work include salvage harvesting which is dependent on optimal cold weather conditions to protect ecosystems from damage, soils from erosion and to minimize impacts to recreational trails. This will prepare the park for restoration through replanting and natural revegetation. The work requires the use of low impact forestry equipment to remove the identified burned trees,” says Wayne Darlington, Manager of Parks Capital Planning and Asset Management.

For more information about RDCO fire damaged parks, the recovery process and progress visit Wildfire Recovery in Parks.