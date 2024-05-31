A ribbon cutting ceremony and community celebration took place this morning to officially open the new state-of-the-art Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant (RVWTP).

Prior to the end of 2023, approximately 19,650 residents turned on their taps to clean, safe, and reliable water from the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant. Now that recovery efforts from the McDougall Creek Wildfire are completed, the City of West Kelowna has planned an outdoor springtime event to celebrate the opening of the facility and its importance to our community.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities says "The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant will provide mroe clean water to meet the current and future needs of people in West Kelowna. This investment will not only provide clean, safe and reliable drinking water for the communities served, but it will also raise the local standard of living"