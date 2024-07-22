Beginning later this week, a temporary traffic pattern change is scheduled to go into effect on Shannon Lake Road as crews begin roundabout construction as part of the Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Project.

Starting Wednesday, July 24, Shannon Lake Road at the Asquith Road/Asquith Court intersection will be temporarily closed with modified traffic patterns to vehicle traffic scheduled to continue through late September for 24 hours a day, including weekends.

The temporary road closure and modified traffic patterns are required to allow roundabout construction to be completed as quickly as possible while also ensuring safety of the public and crews. The construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.

Vehicles and transit accessing Shannon Lake Road will need to detour via Shannon Way to Woodstock Drive to Shannon Place and Shannon Ridge Drive. Access will be maintained for the Bulk Water Station and to Asquith Road.

The City is reminding motorists to drive with caution through the detour, give extra space to roadside workers and follow directions of traffic control. Signage will be in place and a 30 km/hr speed limit will be in effect along the detour route. Motorists are advised to leave extra time to get where they need to go.

Pedestrian access will be maintained and cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone.

The City is coordinating with both emergency services and BC Transit.

Residents and motorists are thanked for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is completed.