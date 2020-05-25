Construction for a new roundabout at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue is set to begin on Monday, March 10.

This project is designed to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance pedestrian safety at the intersection.

The existing four-way stop will be replaced with a modern roundabout, which will help manage increasing traffic volumes. It will also feature a dedicated left-turn lane from Pleasant Valley Road to 20th Street, helping to minimize delays and reduce the risk of rear-end collisions.

To accommodate construction, the intersection will be fully closed for the duration of the project, which is anticipated to be completed by mid-November 2025. During this time, detour routes will be in place, and motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians are advised to plan their trips accordingly.

As part of the work, underground utilities will be upgraded, and new street lighting, pedestrian crossing flashers, curbs, gutters, and retaining walls will be installed. Anti-skid pavement will also be added to address downhill speeds approaching the intersection.

The City also reminds pedestrians and drivers that road safety is a shared responsibility. Pedestrians should always use crosswalks, follow traffic signals, and wear reflective clothing, especially in low-light conditions. Drivers should remain aware of their surroundings, yield to pedestrians, and adhere to speed limits.

The City appreciates the patience and understanding of the community as work progresses to improve traffic flow at this intersection.

For more information and to stay updated throughout construction, visit vernon.ca/capitalworks.