The Province of BC and the City of Vernon are pleased to announce the official start of construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue.

The Province of BC is contributing over $1.1 million as part of the Growing Communities Fund with the remaining costs covered by the City of Vernon.

The project will convert the existing four-way stop into a modern roundabout, improving traffic flow, reducing congestion, and enhancing pedestrian safety. It will also feature a dedicated left-turn lane on Pleasant Valley Road to 20th Street, helping to minimize delays and reduce the risk of rear-end collisions. Anti-skid pavement will also be added to address downhill speeds approaching the intersection.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete in fall 2025.

Quotes:

"Through this infrastructure improvement, we are enhancing traffic flow and road safety for both drivers and pedestrians,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “As we work to increase housing options, we also need strong infrastructure to support growing communities. Our work with the City of Vernon is making it easier, safer, and faster for people to move around their community as they travel to work, school, and visit family and friends.”

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

“We are committed to improving road safety and traffic flow across our community," said Mayor Victor Cumming. "This new roundabout is a vital part of our ongoing efforts to create a safer environment for both drivers and pedestrians. Given its history as a high-collision area, we prioritized this project to reduce risks and enhance safety. These improvements will provide a more efficient and safer transportation network for everyone in Vernon.”

Victor Cumming, Mayor of the City of Vernon

Quick facts

• The Growing Communities Fund provides a one-time total of $1 billion in grants distributed among all of B.C.’s local governments.

• Growing Communities Fund grants support the delivery of infrastructure projects necessary to enable community growth.

• The total project budget is $4.83 million funded through:

Province of BC:

• Growing Communities Fund – $1,107,950

City of Vernon:

• Transportation Development Cost Charges – $1,847,050

• 1.9% Infrastructure Levy – $1,550,000

• Sewer Reserves – $325,000