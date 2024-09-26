It’s that time of year where we wind down from summer, which for some residents, includes draining backyard pools and hot tubs.

Residents are reminded to observe the following procedures to help protect our drinking water sources:

Disposing of pool water into the Municipal sewer system is NOT permitted



Disposing of pool water on your property IS permitted provided that: It is not prohibited by covenant You are draining in a location that can absorb the water (grass and rocky areas) The water is not entering your neighbor’s property



Disposing of pool water into the Municipal storm system IS permitted if: You have approval from the Engineering department Discharge is in a monitored and controlled manner to not cause flooding or erosion All chemicals have been removed or inactivated (including Chloring and Bromine) The discharge water is free of dirt and debris



If you have any questions, please contact the Engineering Department at 250-766-6677 or email engineering@lakecountry.bc.ca