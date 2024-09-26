Residents are reminded to observe the following procedures to help protect our drinking water sources:
- Disposing of pool water into the Municipal sewer system is NOT permitted
- Disposing of pool water on your property IS permitted provided that:
- It is not prohibited by covenant
- You are draining in a location that can absorb the water (grass and rocky areas)
- The water is not entering your neighbor’s property
- Disposing of pool water into the Municipal storm system IS permitted if:
- You have approval from the Engineering department
- Discharge is in a monitored and controlled manner to not cause flooding or erosion
- All chemicals have been removed or inactivated (including Chloring and Bromine)
- The discharge water is free of dirt and debris
If you have any questions, please contact the Engineering Department at 250-766-6677 or email engineering@lakecountry.bc.ca