The City of Vernon’s RV sani-dump station will close for the season on Monday, October 21.

The station is located at 6401 Tronson Road, near the Vernon Regional Airport.

For those who need to access the station before its closure next week, they’re reminded it includes four waste dumping and water filling stations and stacking distance to accommodate approximately 14 recreational vehicles at a time.

The site has a one-way access to maintain the flow of traffic. Motorists are asked to enter at the east entrance and exit on the west end of the site.

To reduce the user-cost associated with the site, garbage service is not provided. Users are reminded to pack their garbage out with them when done. A $4.00 dumping fee payment can be made in cash at the deposit box or by using the HotSpot app, with location #4736.