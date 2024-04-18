The Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) Foundation and Interior Health are proud to announce the opening of the new Sacred Space at VJH.

A sacred space is a faith-neutral area that functions as a spiritual care area, open to patients, families, staff and visitors of VJH. It is a place of peace and tranquility and is always accessible to offer a moment of respite and reflection.

“Within these walls, we hope that patient families and friends will find a refuge from the stress and anxiety that can often accompany a hospital experience,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and chief executive officer. “We recognize that healing isn't just physical; it's emotional and spiritual too. We hope that anyone who uses this space finds moments of peace and strength.

The creation of this sacred space has been a collaborative effort—championed by Interior Health and the VJH Foundation, with inputs from community, spiritual and Indigenous partners. The project also includes a dedicated private office space for spiritual care leads, constructed near the Sacred Space to further enhance spiritual care at VJH.



“People will now have access to this sacred space, which will be a haven of peace and calm,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care and MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “I am deeply appreciative of the spiritual space and services offered here in the Vernon Jubilee hospital. As a healthcare worker, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact of spiritual care, this wonderful addition will be a sanctuary for all, providing moments of reflection for families, healthcare workers and patients alike.”

The VJH Foundation has been an integral partner in bringing this collaborative vision to reality, contributing $225,000 to the project.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped make this project a reality,” said Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation executive director. “Through the support of the Hospital Auxiliary, Ulrike and Don Gibbs and our incredible donor community we now have a beautiful, soothing space where diverse cultural, religious, and ethnic communities can find comfort and peace during challenging moments.

Designed with the diverse needs of the North Okanagan community in mind, the VJH Sacred Space has a double door for easy patient bed-access and can accommodate different cultural protocols and religious rituals, such as smudging ceremonies and ritual washing.

Situated on the fifth floor of the Polson Building, just outside the Inpatient Care Unit, the space is a sanctuary of solace, unity, and healing for everyone receiving care, working, or visiting at VJH.