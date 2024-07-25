The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has been investigating the transfer of ownership of the Sage Mesa Water System from a private owner to the RDOS. In January 2023, the Regional District and Sage Mesa Water and Public Service Co. Ltd. entered into an agreement to assess the feasibility for the transfer of this utility ownership. Successful completion includes the due diligence for the utility acquisition and is contingent on the support of residents and property owners.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, the RDOS Board of Directors received the engineering and financial assessment report for the Sage Mesa Water System. The RDOS Board supported proceeding to the next stages in the acquisition process. This includes publishing the report and pertinent information on the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website, preparing to submit grant applications when a program becomes available, and continuing working on the feasibility of a joint facility in partnership with the Penticton Indian Band and the City of Penticton.

“I appreciate the thorough engineering and financial assessment that was prepared by the consulting engineering firm,” said Riley Gettens, Electoral Area “F” Director. Preparing for future public engagement will continue and community meetings are anticipated once funding sources and opportunities are identified.

When possible funding sources are identified, financial impacts to residents and property owners can be calculated and published. These financial impacts will be required before the community is asked whether there is support for the RDOS taking ownership of the system through an assent process.

For further information, including the water acquisition policy and assessment report, please visit the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website at rdosregionalconnections.ca.