On Thursday, October 3, 2024, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Board of Directors supported a staff recommendation to adopt Sage Mesa Water System Service Establishment Bylaw No. 3075, 2024, to provide water service for a portion of Electoral Area “F” (Greater West Bench).

The RDOS Board also supported Sage Mesa Loan Authorization Bylaw No 3076, 2024, to authorize long-term borrowing of up to $33 million for capital upgrades to the water system.

It’s important to note the amount required for system upgrades is a worst-case scenario and could be lower based on potential grants and partnerships. The funds borrowed would be paid off over a period of 30 years. Improvements and repairs to the water system infrastructure will take place over 13 years, and user fees for operating costs and parcel taxes for debt financing of capital upgrades will adjust over that time, rather than up-front. Phased grant requests will be submitted over several years.

“I understand the financial numbers discussed at the RDOS Board meeting may be overwhelming to many Sage Mesa Water System ratepayers,” said Riley Gettens, Electoral Area “F” Director. “It is important to underscore the funds for system upgrades are an estimate of the maximum total cost. Staff will continue to pursue grant and partnership opportunities and residents will be given an opportunity to approve the plan prior to any work.”

RDOS Directors and staff have spoken with senior staff at the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to discuss grant opportunities. RDOS staff are also working on the feasibility of a joint facility in partnership with the Penticton Indian Band and the City of Penticton. When funding sources are identified, financial impacts to residents and property owners will be calculated and published.

Next Steps

Information will be sent by mail to ratepayers and a public information meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Additional dates will be posted on RDOS web and social media platforms and shared via the Voyent Alert! notification system. Residents and property owners will be asked whether there is support to borrow funds through an assent process tentatively set for Saturday, April 12, 2025.

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at West Bench Elementary School (1604 West Bench Drive). The meeting will include information about projects and upgrades, costs and funding, and a borrowing referendum.

Please see the list below for information on Sage Mesa Water System upgrades and projects over 13 years.

For further information, including the water acquisition policy and assessment report, please visit the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website at rdosregionalconnections.ca.