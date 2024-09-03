Salmon Arm RCMP have recently accumulated some jewelry, and several bicycles, and the owners have not been found. If you are missing an item and suspect the police might have it, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment and ask to speak with the exhibits custodian. Owners may claim with detailed description within 90 days.

August 7

3rd St SW: At 10:30am a man reported he was attacked unprovoked while at a local social services facility. The victim stated he was sitting down to eat when a 46-year-old man, known to the victim, got up then suddenly started punching the victim. The victim threw a napkin holder at the attacker as the incident came to an end. Police obtained video footage of the incident, and the 46-year-old man was located and arrested, later released with a future court date pending charge approval.

August 9

33rd St SE: A woman reported that she lost $3000 in an Elon Musk scam. The victim stated she received a phone call from Elon Musk, who told her AI (artificial intelligence) was going to help her invest. The victim provided $250 via credit card, and also provided her personal information such as her date of birth and banking information. The scammers showed the victim her initial investment had grown to $1700, but they would not let her withdraw her money. The victim then noticed $2600 had been removed from one of her bank accounts. The victim had reported to her bank who were investigating further. Police provided information to the victim about identity theft, and how to protect herself in the future from scams.

August 10

50th St SW: At 11:30pm a complainant reported a vehicle in the ditch and a possible intoxicated driver. Salmon Arm RCMP attended and located a man sitting on the side of the road next to the vehicle. The man identified himself and confirmed it was his truck in the ditch. The man also stated he probably had too much to drink. The man had an odour of alcohol and slurred speech. Breath samples were demanded, with two fail readings obtained. The man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The matter was further referred to RoadSafetyBC.

August 12

4th Ave SW: At 4am Salmon Arm RCMP were conducting pro-active patrols and observed a suspicious male at the back door of a local business. As it was an odd hour for an employee to be at the business, the officer investigated further, identifying a man known to police. The man was known to be on curfew conditions and was arrested for breach of his release order given by the courts. Upon search incidental to arrest, police also located a lighter on him, which was also against one of his release conditions. The man was transported to his place of residence, and released with a future court date. Police have submitted recommended charges, of two counts fail to comply with release order, against the man to BC Prosecution for charge approval.

200 block Trans Canada Hwy: At 9pm a woman reported that she had been stabbed the day before by a man known to her. Police obtained a statement from the woman, stating the man had been harassing her for the past 6 months alleging she had stolen his shopping cart that had his baby photos in it. The woman had continued to tell the man she did not steal his cart, or his baby photos. The woman added that on August 11, the man approached her after a verbal altercation, and stabbed her with a knife. The man then threatened to kill the woman if he saw her again. Salmon Arm RCMP submitted charges against the man, and received approval for one count assault, one count assault causing bodily harm, and one count utter threats, against 46-year-old Mark Salai. Police located and arrested Mark Salai, who remains in custody until his next court appearance on September 4.

August 13

Fraser Ave: At 2pm a social housing worker reported that a 66-year-old male client was in the process of being defrauded out of $6000. Police attended and spoke with the team lead who stated staff were aware the client had been chatting online for a couple months with someone claiming to be singer Dua Lipa, who was now requesting the client send them $6000 to pay for his flight to come visit Dua Lipa. The client had not yet sent any money at the time of reporting, and staff had been trying to explain to him that it was a scam but he refused to believe them. Salmon Arm RCMP phoned the client, and he answered saying he was at the bank in the process of trying to send $6600 overseas but the bank representative was refusing to complete the transaction. Police explained to the man he was highly likely being scammed and encouraged him to not completed the transaction. The man agreed to slow things down and met with a Salmon Arm RCMP member. The man stated he was "well aware of scams" and that what he did with his money was his choice. The man eventually admitted to police he believed he was chatting with Dua Lipa. Police tried to explain to the man how this type of scam works, how they build an emotional and intimate bond over days, weeks, and sometimes months, then begin asking for money. The officer also explained to the man it was highly unlikely he was messaging Dua Lipa, and that it was likely some random person at a desk saying the same things to ten other people trying to scam them out of money. The man replied his "relationship with Dua is not a scam." The officer said he was confident that the man was being scammed and that police and the bank would not be able to recover his money if he were to send the requested money. The man stated he was willing to lose the money, but at that time was unsure what he would do next. Police welcomed the man to speak with police more before sending money if he had more questions. Support staff were made aware of the police’s conversation with the client, and encouraged them also try and sway the client away from sending money.

August 16

Shaw Rd: At 10pm the Salmon Arm Fire Department requested police assistance for a report of a fire and a pit party. Salmon Arm RCMP attended and located six young adults, all friends, having a large bon fire with more pallets apparently ready to go into the fire. The fire department extinguished the fire, and doused the ground around it. The area was surrounded by brush and tall trees. The youths claimed one of their friends said it was OK to have a fire. Police explained there was a province wide fire ban, and the risk the youths put the area in by having no means to extinguish the fire had it got out of control. One of the young men took responsibility for the fire, and was issued a fine in the amount of $1150 under the Wildfire Act. The other five friends agreed they would chip in to pay the fine.